Drowning victim's ex-husband died of gunshot wound to the head, coroner says

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that autopsies have been completed in relation to a series of events Thursday that left two Madison County residents dead.

The male occupant of the burned home at 15 Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon has been identified as Justin L. Campbell, 37, who was pronounced dead at the Glen Carbon residence at 7:54 a.m. Thursday by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Sakina T. Hall. Preliminary findings from the autopsy Friday morning indicated he died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. The wound was through-and-through and no projectile was recovered during the autopsy or at the scene. As a result, ballistics comparison with the weapon that was recovered from Cristy Campbell’s submerged vehicle at Silver Lake by investigators of the Madison County Sheriff's Office will not be possible. Efforts to determine ownership and weapon identification are ongoing. Carbon monoxide testing will be performed to determine if Justin Campbell suffered from any smoke inhalation from the structure fire.

The preliminary cause of death is environmental exposure and drowning for Cristy L. Campbell, 32, who was pronounced dead at Silver Lake in Highland at 12:16 p.m. Thursday by Coroner’s Investigator Shane P. Liley.

Justin Campbell is Cristy Campbell’s former husband, according to court records. She filed an order of protection against him April 25, 2012, and the case was dismissed on May 10, 2012.

Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will be performed at a later time. Funeral arrangements for both decedents remain pending.