Man injured in Wood River motorcycle crash

WOOD RIVER | A motorcycle driver suffered a serious head injury in a crash Thursday afternoon, police said.

The Wood River Police Department was dispatched to Illinois 255 near Illinois 111 in reference to the crash at 4:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers determined the crash involved one motorcycle and one driver. The adult male riding the motorcycle was traveling north on Illinois 255. As the driver came to a bridge crossing Illinois 111, he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle to the side of the road. A witness to the crash remained at the scene until officers arrived.

The man suffered a serious head injury. The Wood River Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance personnel arrived and assessed the crash victim.

ARCH helicopter was summoned to the scene and the man was flown to a St. Louis area hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.