Alton man dies after being struck by vehicle

ALTON – A 41-year-old Alton man died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning, and authorities are reviewing possible criminal charges, police said Wednesday.

According to an Alton Police Department press release, officers responded at 1:08 a.m. to a man down in the 600 block of East Fourth St. Officers found an unresponsive man, identified as Jonathan Casey, in the road. Rescue and ambulance units responded but Casey was determined to be deceased. The initial investigation at the scene, as well as injuries to the Casey’s body, were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The APD Traffic Bureau and the APD Investigation Bureau were activated. Through further investigation, police identified the suspect vehicle and its occupants. These subjects were later contacted and interviewed regarding their involvement.

This case has subsequently been referred to the Madison County State’s Attorney's Office to be reviewed and evaluated for potential criminal charges.