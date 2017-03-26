March 12: A very, very, very special day

SOUTH ROXANA — Perhaps you’ve heard of a grandchild being born on their grandparent’s birthday or a parent and child sharing a date of birth. But a South Roxana family shares a story that provides a bit of a twist to the one more commonly told.

Sherry Lynn Puskar was born 45 years ago, on March 12, 1972. Sherry would give birth to her son, Jeffrey Lynn Rands Jr., exactly 21 years later on March 12, 1993. Coming in at 8 pounds 14 ounces on that day, Jeffrey is now age 24.

It was the birth of Jeffrey’s daughter that provided the twist to this current-day legacy. Aralynn Paige Rands joined in the family legend on March 12, 2017, when the 6-pound 3-ounce little lady arrived in this world at 4:11 a.m.

“It was amazing when I had Jeffrey on my birthday,” Puskar said. “I thought that was a coincidence, but it’s absolutely incredible when I was told that Aralynn had been born, and on my birthday too. She really was the best birthday present.”

