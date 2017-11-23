March of Dimes honors SIUE nursing faculty

Two Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing faculty were among the winners at the March of Dimes’ sixth annual Nurse of the Year Award on Nov. 18 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch.

SIUE’s Mary Lee Barron and Mary Ann Boyd were among the more than 20 nurses honored by March of Dimes for exemplifying an extraordinary level of patient care, compassion and customer service in their respective disciplines.

“These recognitions clearly point out, once again, that SIUE has esteemed and accomplished nurse educators teaching in our School of Nursing,” school Dean Laura Bernaix said. “Their contributions to the education of nurses and commitment to quality of nursing practice help to set our school apart from others. We are proud and grateful to have them represent our school and university.”

Barron, associate professor in the Department of Family Health and Community Health Nursing, was honored in the advanced practice category. Her clinical areas of expertise include obstetrics and gynecology, natural family planning and fertility health. Named a fellow in the American Association of Nurse Practitioners in June 2014, she has authored 12 book chapters and presents on topics related to fertility health, breastfeeding health benefits, natural family planning, obesity and pregnancy, and hormone replacement therapy.

Boyd, professor emerita in the Department of Primary Care and Health Systems Nursing, was the winner in the behavioral health category. Her clinical areas of expertise include psychiatric-mental health nursing and geropsychiatric nursing. She is a highly respected health care provider, educator, and researcher in the field of mental health care in this state, region, nationally and internationally. She has authored multiple books and book chapters on psychiatric nursing, and has published 23 manuscripts in refereed journals.

The nursing school also had three alumni win in their respective categories: Jessica Dickman, BS ’07, of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, in infection control and quality risk management; Yvonne Rieger, MSN ’81, of Barnes Jewish Hospital, in surgical services; and Kera Olson, MSN ’08, of Mercy Hospital St. Louis, in women’s health and obstetrics.

The school’s Angela Andrews and Amy Reed were finalists in the education category. Andrews is an instructor in the Department of Primary Care and Health Systems Nursing. Reed is an instructor in the Department of Family Health and Community Health.

A selection committee of health care professionals reviewed the nominees and narrowed the field to 169 finalists. Nurses employed in the state of Missouri and the Illinois counties of Jersey, Madison, St. Clair, Clinton, Monroe and Randolph were eligible.

For more information, visit nurseoftheyear.marchofdimes.org or contact Jessica Eagen at (314) 513-9962.

