March to encourage early voting

ALTON — A Souls to the Polls event will encourage community-wide early voting for the March 20 Illinois primary elections.

The march will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday at Deliverance Temple, 1125 E. Sixth St., Alton, and will end at Alton’s Scott Bibb Center — the city’s sole early voting location — where attendees will be encouraged to vote in the primary.

The march is being organized by Riverbend Ministerial Alliance President Jason Harrison; his father, Pastor Gregory Harrison of Deliverance Temple; and longtime community leader Andy Hightower, president of the Alton Branch of the NAACP. This event is expected to draw throngs of people from across Madison County.

“The march was designed to highlight the incredible importance of the upcoming elections in March and November,” Jason Harrison said. “Souls to the Polls provides the perfect opportunity for us to gather together and collectively exercise our rights as citizens to choose who will represent us locally, statewide and in the federal government.”

Election Day for the 2018 Illinois primary elections will be Tuesday, March 20, and Sunday’s event will be the final opportunity for many residents to take advantage of early voting.

“Souls to the Polls’ is a historic day for citizens throughout the Alton community,” Andy Hightower said. “Earlier this year, the Madison County Board attempted to eliminate important early voting days and locations. Early voting attacks are real, and if we don’t demonstrate that we value these days by voting, they will be eliminated. That is why we have organized this march — to exercise our right to be heard.”For more information, contact the Riverbend Ministerial Alliance at (618) 223-4211.

Souls to the Polls

Time and date: 10 a.m. Sunday, March 18

Location: Deliverance Temple, 1125 E. Sixth St., Alton

(618) 465-0463

