Marked for history

GLEN CARBON | The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century has “marked” the Yanda Log Cabin for historical designation.

The designation is reserved for sites that represent American history. The society’s Illinois chapter nominated and recognized the cabin.

Established on July 15, 1915, the society is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. Constructed in 1884, the headquarters building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The society unites more than 11,000 members in a communion based on their interest in American history, their love and respect for this nation, and a mutual desire to work together to achieve the organization’s goals. It is one of the few organizations that has heraldry at the core of its objectives and also holds one of the largest collections of coats of arms in the country. Compared to other lineage societies, it requires applicants prove their ancestry in the country prior to 1701.

The celebration June 2 was coordinated by the state chapter along with members of the Glen Carbon Historical and Museum Commission. The commission is chaired by Diane Rasplica Jones. Members include Glen Carbon residents Larry Jones, Ron Hicks, Carol Dappert, Joan Foster, Judy Crnkovich, Jennifer Stedelin and Museum Coordinator Linda Sinco. A large group of Yanda family descendants attended the celebration and served as distinguished guests. The event celebrated their family members William and Anna Yanda, the cabin’s original builders.

Built in 1853, the cabin served as home for the family of 12, immigrants from Austria. Several generations also lived in the home throughout the years. In addition to a home, the cabin was a blacksmith shop for William Yanda, serving travelers from Peters Station along Goshen Road to parts east of the Mississippi River.

The cabin was refurbished and restored by residents and volunteers of the village of Glen Carbon with support of the village government. It now serves as a permanent museum, recognizing the village’s history. The museum, on Main Street, is open to the public and serves as a site of events and celebrations throughout the year.

The June celebration culminated with the unveiling of a stone marker embedded with the plaque recognizing the marking of this historic site. The marker will remain on the grounds to serve as a permanent reminder of the distinction.

“There is no better way to learn history than by hearing the stories and visiting the sites that made our country great,” the society’s Illinois chapter website states. “We, as Colonial Dames, can share the histories of our communities by marking historic sites for our own generation and generations to come. Each Illinois State Society president celebrates her tenure in office with an ‘historical marking’ of a place or an event that aided in the early formation of the United States.”The cabin will now bear the designation in celebration of the tenure of Linda Mizell as president of the Illinois state society. She and members and officers of the state society were on hand to celebrate the distinction with Glen Carbon residents and Yanda family descendants.