Marquette announces $1.6 million expansion

STEM lab 2

ALTON — Marquette Catholic High School will build a new STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) facility in the former Millers Mutual Building across the street.

“After ninety-one years in the current block, we are excited to announce the addition of a new STEM Center,” Principal Michael E. Slaughter said. “Our plan is to have the STEM Center open by the fall of 2018 for the start of classes.”

The center will feature 10,000 square feet of new labs and classrooms, for a 31 percent increase of the current academic space. Three new labs and four classrooms will house Marquette’s robotics, physics, calculus, cybersecurity, biology, chemistry and engineering courses.

“We have raised $657,000 of the $1.6 million so far, with $943,000 to go,” said Dave Bartosiak, a former MCHS School Board president who now serves in a volunteer capacity as MCHS chief financial officer. “We will conduct a quiet capital campaign to raise the remaining dollars.”

“Ninety-eight percent of our students go on to college and our graduates average $70,000 in college scholarships,” School Board President Sam Mormino said. “Our AP scores are above the state and national averages. The new STEM Center will give our exceptional faculty and students a state-of-the-art facility to match their success.”

“The STEM fields are high-demand, high-pay careers,” said Michelle Sands, chair of the Marquette Math Department and AP calculus instructor. “We prepare our students for success in these areas and on annual basis, our graduates go on to become medical doctors, engineers, health professionals, researchers and more. Currently, we have the ability to teach all STEM courses, but this facility will allow us to stay current with technology, which is ever-changing. The facility will enhance our ability to produce leaders in the STEM fields.”

“We completed a $3 million capital campaign more than five years ago, which led to many of the improvements you see today,” Slaughter said. “We are not resting on our laurels and will continue to be forward-leaning in providing the best curriculum and facilities for our students.”

Ninety-eight percent of Marquette students go on to college and MCHS graduates average more than $70,000 in college scholarships. Marquette provides financial assistance to 54 percent of students and admits students on their ability to succeed, not their financial means. Marquette’s Advanced Placement (scores are above national and state averages and Marquette students come from more than 25 feeder schools throughout the St. Louis region.

For more information, visit marquettecatholic.org or to donate to the STEM Center campaign, visit marquettecatholic.org/stem.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter