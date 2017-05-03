Marquette offers summer program

ALTON — Marquette Catholic High School is offering local youths summer camp options through the Camp Like an Explorer program.

There is something for everyone as the program offers both athletic and academic camps for varying ages. The athletic camps include baseball, boys and girls basketball, Little Dribblers (kindergarten to second grade), bowling, football, boys and girls soccer, softball, boys and girls tennis and volleyball. Academic camps include Fire and Ice Science Camp, Young Authors, Astronomy, Chess, IPAD 101, Fitness and Nutrition, Spanish and Robotics. Multiple camp discounts, sibling discounts and team discounts are available. Each camp includes a T-shirt and camp instruction by Marquette’s successful and talented athletic coaches and teachers.

Visit marquettecatholic.org/summercamps for more information or to print a camp form.

14th annual Sporting Clay event

The school will host its 14th annual Sporting Clay event on Saturday, June 24, at Nilo Farms in Brighton. Shooting begins at 8:30 a.m.

Registration fees include clay targets, Winchester shells and lunch and are $110 for adults and $70 for age 18 and younger. Parent or guardians shooting with a junior can register together for $160.

You do not need to be an experienced shooter to participate. There will be a 50/50 drawing as well as a raffle to win a Mossberg Camo 12-gauge turkey shotgun, courtesy of Sam’s Pawn Shop. The annual fundraiser benefits scholarships, financial aid, athletics and activities at Marquette Catholic High School.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available at marquettecatholic.org/sportingclay.