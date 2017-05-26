Marquette senior earns scholarship from banking organization

Karoline Lauritzen, a graduating senior at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, is the recent recipient of a $500 scholarship from Community Bankers Association of Illinois.

CNB Bank & Trust sponsored this statewide scholarship competition, which enabled Illinois high school seniors to compete in an essay-writing contest. The competition is part of a program sponsored by Illinois community banks and the CBAI Foundation for Community Banking to increase public awareness of locally owned banks and their contributions to the community.

Lauritzen is the daughter of Jeff and Shannon Lauritzen of Godfrey. She was selected from a pool of almost 250 applicants who submitted entries on topics concerning the impact and importance of community banking on themselves, someone they know, and their communities. Lauritzen is a member of the National Honor Society, a Presidential Service Award winner, and an Illinois State Scholar. She also was a captain of the varsity swim team, a member of the varsity volleyball team, a member of the Breast Cancer Awareness Club, member of the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) Club, member of the Spanish Club, was a Student Ambassador, and a member of the homecoming court. Lauritzen plans to attend Indiana University with career interests in accounting and international business.

Based in Springfield, CBAI is a professional association that represents approximately 350 Illinois-chartered banks and thrifts.

cnbil.com

