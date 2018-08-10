Martin Luther King Bridge to close until fall of 2019

roadwork

The Martin Luther King Bridge will close for extensive repairs to the ramps and roads leading to the bridge, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The bridge will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 27, and will remain closed through early fall of 2019. During this closure period, there will also be four weekend closures of Interstate 55/64 southbound/westbound and two nighttime lane closures on Interstate 55/64.

Extensive delays are expected at this location during weekday morning rush hours, and motorists are urged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes, including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate forms of transportation including carpooling and public transportation. Additional information will be forthcoming as the closure dates approach. Message boards will also provide information.

More information is available online and on IDOT District 8’s Twitter page.

