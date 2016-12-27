Master gardener to give pruning talk

ALTON — The Sierra Club Speakers Series presentation Monday, Jan. 9, will focus on pruning trees and shrubs.

Ken Wheat, a retired Air Force officer and former high school biology teacher, is a St. Louis master gardener and Illinois master naturalist. He has volunteered for the past 11 years at the Missouri Botanical Garden, where he received formal training on pruning and worked under the guidance of their most experienced horticulturalists while doing year-round pruning of trees and shrubs. For the past three years, he has volunteered at the Gardens of SIUE, where he does year-round pruning. His presentation will cover the purpose of pruning, proper use of tools and the basic steps to follow when pruning trees and shrubs. He also will discuss important dates and time frames that influence when to prune or not to prune.

Attendees are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the event room, adjacent to the dining room. For information, call Chris Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

