Master gardeners to give presentation in Alton

ALTON — Illinois University master gardeners Nancy Orill, Susan Murray and Kim Schoenfeld will share ideas about developing new or existing gardens, including their experiences at the Village Garden in Godfrey, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd.

They will talk about specific types of gardens, such as pollinator gardens, herb gardens and vegetable gardens, and provide tips for choosing the right plants. Their presentation will also focus on how to maintain a garden, including pest management and soil amendments. A brief discussion will address how a garden can provide wildlife habitat.

The presentation is part of the Sierra Club Piasa Palisades Group’s Speaker Series.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speakers at 6 p.m. at the Old Bakery Beer Company.

For information, contact Chris Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

