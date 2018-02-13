Masters of the Sky show returns to museum

× Expand A peregrine falcon

ALTON — The Masters of the Sky live bird show is set for Feb. 17-18 at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton.

Shows are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. on both Saturday, Feb. 17, and Sunday, Feb. 18.

The weekend will feature six opportunities to see the show featuring live birds from the TreeHouse Wildlife Center. These one-hour long spectacles highlight birds of prey and offer an opportunity to view eagles, owls, falcons, vultures, and hawks. The programs will include information about many of the challenges and obstacles these majestic creatures face on their annual migrations. While these rehabilitated birds may no longer soar in the wild, they provide an unforgettable opportunity to educate the public about their role in the Mississippi River ecosystem.

Crafts and children’s activities, live animals on display, opportunities for photos with Eric the Eagle, and more are free. Visitors will also enjoy free tours of Melvin Price Locks and Dam for a chance to see wild eagles from a bird’s-eye view.

Admission to the museum is free. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and younger who can sit on a parent’s or guardian’s lap. Seating is limited to 250 people per show. Shows are conducted in a heated tent just outside the museum doors. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the National Great Rivers Museum or calling (618) 462-6979 or toll-free (877) 462-6979.

This program is made possible by the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about large rivers’ importance. The museum is off River Heritage Parkway (Illinois 143) at 2 Lock & Dam Way, East Alton, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks and Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

