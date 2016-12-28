Masters of the Sky to reign at museum

× Expand Wikipedia photo A great horned owl.

ALTON — The Masters of the Sky Live Bird Show will be Feb. 18-19 at the National Great Rivers Museum.

The weekend will feature six opportunities to see the Masters of the Sky show featuring live birds from the TreeHouse Wildlife Center. These one-hour spectacles highlight birds of prey and offer an opportunity to view eagles, owls, falcons, vultures and hawks. The program will describe the challenges and obstacles these majestic creatures face on their annual migrations. While these rehabilitated birds may no longer soar in the wild, they provide an unforgettable educational opportunity about their role in the Mississippi River ecosystem. Shows are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19.

The museum will be full of crafts and activities for children, live animals on display, opportunities for photos with Eric the eagle and more. Visitors will also enjoy free tours of Melvin Price Locks and Dam for a chance to see wild eagles from a bird’s-eye view.

While admission is free for museum activities and tours, tickets for the show are $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger, who can sit on a parent’s or guardian’s lap. Seating is limited to 250 people per show. Shows are conducted in a heated tent just outside the museum doors. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the museum, calling (618) 462-6979 or visiting mtrf.org starting Jan. 1.

The Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, Mo., also will host the Great Backyard Bird Count on Saturday, Feb. 18. They will have specially trained birders on hand to show how you can help gather data used to protect birds and their habitat. Visit both events and get entered into a raffle for birding prizes.

This program is made possible by the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about the importance of large rivers. The museum is located off River Heritage Parkway (Illinois 143) at 2 Lock & Dam Way, Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free admission and tours of the locks and dam. For more information, or to purchase tickets to a “Masters of the Sky” show, call (618) 462-6979 or toll free (877) 462-6979.

