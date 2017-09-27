Mattoon woman dies after jumping from moving vehicle

A Mattoon woman was killed Wednesday morning when she jumped out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 55, police said.

According to an Illinois State Police District 11 press release, Lisa M. Lazar, 50, became upset during an argument with two unidentified male occupants of a southbound 2008 Cadillac sedan on I-55 at milepost 7.2 in Madison County. She jumped out of the moving vehicle and was struck by other vehicles at approximately 12:57 a.m.

Abbott Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Illinois State Police is investigating the incident.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter