Mayor asks residents to avoid unnecessary travel

Alton Mayor Brant Walker is warning residents to stay indoors this weekend as much as possible, as roads are expected to deteriorate quickly.

"Stay home," Walker said. "If you don't have to go out, just don't. I am concerned about downed power lines and trees, and I don't want to see any kids out and about and at risk of (injury)."

Due to the weather conditions, City Hall will be closed on Friday. Walker said city vehicles have been out treating roads in preparation of the expected ice storm, and he planned on being out with city employees on Friday to monitor the progress of both the storm and the city's preparations and response.

"We have every truck out today, and we are well stocked on salt, including more that we received from the state.

"We are as prepared as we can possibly be, but the best plan is just to sit tight and wait until the roads are safe if you do not absolutely have to be out."

Freezing rain was expected to hit the area by mid-morning on Friday, creating the possibility of accumulating ice up to one inch for the Riverbend area.

