Mayor establishes rescue fund for Godfrey Fire Protection District

GODFREY — Concerned about the Godfrey Fire Protection District’s financial situation, Mayor Mike McCormick is taking the initiative to set up a Godfrey Fire Department Rescue Fund as an immediate measure to help with the assistance process.

Following the fire district’s appeal on Feb. 20 for assistance from the Godfrey Board of Trustees, a concerned McCormick has announced he will be taking the initiative for setting up a rescue fund similar to other public fundraiser accounts as an immediate effort for the public to provide assistance.

The accounts will be set up through two local banks, Carrollton Bank and CMB Bank, and the process and all transactions will be transparent and open for review by village officials and fire district trustees. All monies will be handled by the Godfrey Fire Protection District treasurer and there will be no administrative charges or fees. All of the donations will go directly to the fire district.

“Public safety is always the community’s number one concern and the village has its own budget and financial challenges to consider,” McCormick said. “By setting up the Godfrey Fire Department Rescue Fund, we can jump-start the financial assistance process immediately by giving the public an opportunity to donate and help the fire district get on the path to obtaining that much-needed fire apparatus.”

As far as longer-term solutions, the village of Godfrey, much like other municipalities (including Alton), are now seriously considering the possibility of selling its sewer department, which has been heavily burdened by strict and expensive environmental regulations that require continuous extensive upgrades.

Recent years’ costs for repairs, upgrades, expansion and operation of the sewer department have shown to be expensive for communities the size of Godfrey, as the village already outsources the operation and management of the sewer department to a private firm, American Water Contract Services.

“We are quickly realizing not only would the burden and costs associated with maintaining and operating a system of that size be lifted off the shoulders of local government and its taxpayers, the sale of the sewer department and all of its facilities (treatment plants and lift stations, basins etc.) would result in an annual property tax windfall that would benefit the Godfrey Fire Protection District,” McCormick said.

Currently, property taxes are not assessed on those government-owned facilities and properties, and by selling the sewer department to a private entity, the business would be required to pay the assessed fire district taxes, which could generate tens of thousands each year and provide additional long-term financial assistance.

Donations for the Godfrey Fire Department Rescue Fund can be sent to:

Carrollton Bank

120 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Alton, IL 62002

Attention: Steve Thompson

(618) 467-1700

CMB Bank of Alton

200 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Alton, IL 62002

Attention: Amy Roady

(618) 465-5656

McCormick wants to remind residents that while public safety is the “primary” concern for the community, the village of Godfrey and the Godfrey Fire Protection District are two separate bodies of government with their own set of trustees, their own individual budgets to operate and their own set of financial challenges. For information, contact the mayor’s office at (618) 466-3324.

