Mayors to square off at trivia night

× Expand (From left) Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and Alton Mayor Brant Walker

The Alton Community Service League is inviting the public to join Alton Mayor Brant Walker and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick for a friendly competitive trivia night Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club in Godfrey.

Teams will gather and answer 10 rounds of questions based on local history, events, and people. Proceeds will benefit beautification projects conducted by the league.

Reservations can be made by contacting Chair Diana Enloe at (618) 463-0391 or denloe5003@charter.net, or through sponsor WBGZ Radio at (618) 465-3535. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with games beginning at 7 p.m. An event page with more details is available on Facebook.

There will be first, second, and third prizes valued at $150 and the traditional 50-50 raffle, mulligans, and a wheelbarrow of alcoholic beverages to auction off.

“So gather a group of eight friends and come join the community leaders in raising some money to make our collective towns more beautiful,” a press release states.

Tickets are $15 and include snacks. There will be a cash bar.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter