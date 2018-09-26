McCormick tapped for leadership role in Illinois Municipal League

McCormick

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick was elected to serve a one-year term on the Illinois Municipal League’s Board of Directors at the statewide organization’s annual conference Sept. 20-22 at the Hilton Chicago, attended by more than 2,000 local elected and appointed officials.

McCormick was among 36 vice presidents elected during the conference. The league’s membership also elected Macomb Mayor Michael J. Inman to serve a one-year term as president, Mayor Leon Rockingham Jr. of North Chicago as first vice president and Mayor Ricky J. Gottman of Vandalia as second vice president.

“It is a privilege to be elected to assist through my interactions with mayors from across the state; I will be able to assist in solving some of the very real issues our community and state face,” McCormick said. “I am excited to exchange ideas and share solutions as we advocate for local government at the state and federal level.”

McCormick was elected mayor in April 2009. Prior to that, he served as a village trustee for four years.

He serves on the Salvation Army Board, The United Methodist Village board, North Alton-Godfrey Business Council board, Alton Regional CVB board, and the Southwestern Illinois Council of Mayors, among other organizations.

McCormick is a past president of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club and was named a Paul Harris Fellow. He is a former board member of the Oasis Women’s Center in Alton and past president of the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation. He and his wife, Linda, have co-chaired the local Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign and co-chaired the annual fundraising dance for the William BeDell ARC.

Before becoming mayor, he was perhaps best known as The Pizza Guy, having owned and operated Imo’s Pizza for 14 years. He was also the owner of the former Ralph’s restaurant in Alton.

McCormick was a procurement coordinator at McDonnell Douglas. He was also a former manager of the Jamestown Racquet Club and coached tennis at Marquette Catholic High School.

A longtime Godfrey resident, McCormick and his wife, Linda, daughter Jennifer, and two grandchildren live in Godfrey.

