McKay NAPA raises more than $64,000 for Make-A-Wish

× Expand (From left, first row) Earl Flack, McKay NAPA Auto Parts president; Wish Child Grace Hassard, 14; Kathy Eames, Make-A-Wish volunteer; Norman May, McKay NAPA outside sales manager; (from left, second row) Sue Miller, McKay NAPA promotions coordinator and executive assistant; Kathy Neville, Make-A-Wish volunteer; Jerilyn Hassard of Staunton, Grace’s mother; (from left, third row) Jim McKay of McKay Corp.; Bart Hassard of Staunton, Grace’s father; Casey Logsdon of Accounts Payable; and Peggy Snell, McKay NAPA Auto Parts office manager, (from left, fourth row) Ryan Ocepek, operations manager/IT and Toni White of Accounts Payable, both of McKay NAPA; Josh Ronco of Ronco’s Auto Body, Collision Repair & Custom Shop in Litchfield, designer of the McKay NAPA 2017 Ford Bronco Make-A-Wish Benefit Cart; Ed Hammann, Vice President; and Alex Carter, both of McKay NAPA Auto Parts.

McKay NAPA Auto Parts raised approximately $64,000 in 2017 for the Illinois Chapter of Make-A-Wish. McKay, a family-owned and operated corporation since 1937, held fundraisers throughout this year, culminating with their top number raised of $64,026 at the conclusion of the company’s 12th annual Tool & Equipment Show in Staunton in October at The Crystal Ballroom. McKay President Earl Flack proudly announced the amount made possible by thanking McKay customers, friends, business associates, NAPA reps, McKay employees, and corporate owners.

Make-A-Wish teen Grace Hassard, 14, of Staunton, was welcomed to the evening’s festivities and invited to speak. She was accompanied by her mother, Jerilyn, father, Bart, and brother, Brylie. Grace was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2009 and underwent chemotherapy and radiation. McKay NAPA sent her on her “wish trip” in 2011 to Disney World, along with her family, when she was healthy enough to go. McKay NAPA was able to grant wishes to 11 children on the funds they were able to raise with everyone’s help in 2016.

The drawing for the customized Ford Bronco cart raffle winning ticket took place toward the end of the Tool & Equipment Show evening. Tickets for the two-seat cart with its custom paint job, lift kit, custom wheels and tires, and LED light bar were sold for $10 for nine months. The winner was Cathy Cheney of New Baden. She and her husband were awarded the custom Ford Bronco the following week at the McKay headquarters in Litchfield.

Another highlight of that evening was a Make-A-Wish benefit auction of custom pedal cars and tractors. These vehicles were designed, created, and donated by several McKay NAPA customers and staff: Terry Arnold of Virden, McKay PBE specialist; Cross Auto Body of Edwardsville; auto tech Gary Tebbe of Highland; Herman’s Garage of Divernon; Kaskaskia College, Automotive Parts Management, Centralia; Country Classic Cars, Mike Koniak of Staunton; Ed Hammann of Carlinville, VP McKay NAPA; and Bill Miller of Carlinville, Illini Grain. The huge 19th annual McKay NAPA Auto Parts Make-A-Wish Golf Benefit took place once again in August, bringing in more than $25,000 from attendees; and many private and business donors who gifted great items once again for the live and silent auctions.

The 2017 check will be presented to Make-A-Wish Volunteers in early December. All of the funds will be used to sponsor “wishes” for local children in and around the communities where the McKay NAPA Auto Parts 20 stores are located: Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden, and Wood River.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter