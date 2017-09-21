McKinley Bridge to close Sept. 25-29

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces all lanes of the McKinley Bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to traffic.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily beginning Monday, Sept. 25. The restrictions are needed to make improvements to the highway lighting. IDOT expects the work will be completed by Friday, Sept. 29.

There will be no overnight or weekend lane restrictions. All lanes will be available during peak hours.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

Ramp closures set for bridge complex in East St. Louis

Daytime ramp closures will be encountered in the Poplar Street Complex in East St. Louis. The ramp closures are needed for bridge inspections.

The ramp closures will take place as follows:

Monday, Sept. 25, and Tuesday, Sept. 26, the ramp carrying traffic from northbound Illinois 3 to westbound I-55/64 will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28, the ramp carrying traffic from westbound I-55/64 to southbound Tudor Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All ramps will be open during peak travel periods.

These ramp closures are may result in traffic delays; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

