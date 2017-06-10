MCT offers Muny Express service

GRANITE CITY — This summer, seven unforgettable shows take the stage at the St. Louis Muny in Forest Park and Madison County Transit’s (MCT) Muny Express offers round-trip service to and from every Friday night performance.

Enjoy the evening by allowing the MCT Muny Express to provide you an affordable, convenient and relaxing ride from one of 10 convenient Madison County locations. The 2017 MCT Muny Express season begins Friday, June 16, with Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The season continues under the sea with “The Little Mermaid” and then transports you to ancient Rome in Stephen Sondheim’s “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” The Muny will premiere the new show, “All Shook Up,” and a new version of the Broadway favorite “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.” Performances of “A Chorus Line” and “Newsies” will close the 99th Muny season. The Muny Express drops off and picks up passengers directly in front of the Muny, providing a relaxing, round trip ride without the hassles of driving, fighting traffic and finding a place to park.

Passengers riding the Muny Express are able to purchase an MCT Express Round Trip pass upon boarding for $5. The pass allows passengers to ride to and from the Muny for one fare, eliminating the hassle of paying twice. Passengers are still able to purchase a one-way ride for $3.50 (adults 13 and older); $1.75 for senior citizens, people with disabilities, and children age 5-12. Children younger than 5 ride free. Fares for the Muny Express are paid at the time of boarding. Buses will drop off in front of the Muny, 30 minutes before show time, and leave for the return trip 20 minutes after the final curtain, from the same location.

Pick-up and drop-off locations in Madison County for the Alton Muny Express are Alton Square, Alton Atrium Hotel (formerly Holiday Inn), Eastgate Plaza, MCT Wood River Station and the River’s Edge Park & Ride on Illinois 3. The Edwardsville Muny Express picks up at MCT Edwardsville Station, Leclaire Junction, Cottonwood Mall, Maryville Park & Ride and Gateway Center in Collinsville.

For details, visit mct.org, email info@mct.org or call (618) 797-4636. Groups of 30 or more should call MCT in advance to ensure seating capacity. No food, beverages, or coolers allowed on the bus.

