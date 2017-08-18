MCT offers student bus passes again this school year

Madison County Transit is once again offering the Student Monthly Pass for the 2017-2018 school year. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade using a pass have access to unlimited rides for an entire calendar month on any shuttle, cross county or regional route in Madison County. September passes went on sale this week and can be purchased for $20 each month.

“The Student Monthly Pass is an affordable option for families in Madison County during the school year,” MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane said. “Many students rely on the pass to access after-school jobs, co-op programs and extracurricular activities throughout the year.”

Passes are available September through May. During the summer, students can take advantage of MCT’s free Summer Youth Pass program. Ridership on the pass program, which continues through Labor Day, will eclipse 40,000 boardings before the summer is over. The monthly pass can be purchased in the following ways:

• At MCT’s website with a credit or debit card.

• In person at the main office at One Transit Way in Granite City with cash, credit or debit card.

Office hours for pass purchases are 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. The equivalent fare media for adults, the Local Monthly Pass, is available for $50 a month. For more information about passes, visit mct.org, email info@mct.org, call (618) 797-4636, or follow MCT on Facebook.

