MCT service change to take effect Jan. 7

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo A Madison County Transit bus turns onto Wood River Avenue from Ferguson. More than 10,000 riders per day use the transit system.

GRANITE CITY — As part of its regular service change Jan. 7, 2018, Madison County Transit will adjust the frequency and span of several Madison County bus routes.

A recent system-wide ridership analysis revealed lower demand on certain early morning (before 7 a.m.) and late night (after 10 p.m.) fringe trips. Additionally, a trip level review found ridership on both the No. 2 Granite City Shuttle and the No. 9 Washington Shuttle is higher mid-day than in the early morning and afternoon “drive times.”

As a result, staff recommended that low-performing trips be eliminated and that the frequency on the No. 2 and the No. 9 be reduced to 60 minutes in the mornings and evenings, but maintain 30-minute service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when ridership is higher. After public meetings, the MCT Board of Trustees approved the recommendation to eliminate several trips at its September 2017 meeting. Changes include both weekday and Saturday trips and service in the northbound (NB), southbound (SB) and westbound (WB) directions:

No. 7 Alton-Edwardsville: Eliminate three trips: (Weekday: 10:18 p.m.); (Saturday: 6:48 a.m. SB; 6:48 a.m. NB)

No. 11 Brown Shuttle: Eliminate three trips: (Weekday: 7:16 p.m. WB); (Saturday: 6:16 p.m. WB; and 6:48 p.m. EB)

No. 12 Bethalto Shuttle: Eliminate five trips: (Weekday: 5:49 p.m. NB; 6:18 p.m. SB); (Saturday: 4:48 p.m.; 5:18 p.m.; 5:48 p.m.)

15 East Collinsville Shuttle: Eliminate two trips: (Weekday: 5:58 a.m.); (Saturday: 6:58 a.m.)

No. 16 Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Shuttle: Eliminate ten trips: (Weekday: 7:14 p.m. NB; 7:45 p.m. SB; 8:11 p.m. NB; 8:45 p.m. SB; 9:11 p.m. NB; 9:45 p.m. SB); (Saturday: 6:45 a.m. SB; 7:12 a.m. NB; 7:45 a.m. SB; 6:12 p.m. NB)

No. 17 Cougar Shuttle: Eliminate one trip: (Saturday: 11:20 p.m.)

No. 18 Collinsville Regional: Eliminate two trips: (Saturday: 11:52 p.m. SB; 12:19 a.m. NB)

No. 19 Edwardsville–Collinsville: Eliminate three trips: (Saturday: 10:42 p.m. NB; 11:15 p.m. SB; 11:42 p.m. NB)

No. 21 West Collinsville Shuttle: Eliminate one trip: (Weekday: 9:28 p.m.)

Also, effective at the Jan. 7 service change, the No. 1X Riverbend Express arrival times at the Eastgate Park & Ride lot and the River’s Edge Park & Ride lot will be adjusted by three minutes to eliminate buses dwelling at River’s Edge in the afternoon.

“It’s our responsibility to provide service that is commensurate with the needs of our passengers,” MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane said. “Where demand has increased in recent years, MCT has made every effort to improve service, and when demand decreases on specific trips it’s important that we respond accordingly.”

For more information or specific schedule details on these and other MCT routes, new timetables are posted at mct.org and will be available at MCT stations, on MCT buses and at locations throughout Madison County.

For more information, call (618) 797-4636 or email info@mct.org.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter