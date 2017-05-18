MCT youth pass program kicks off 10th season

Beginning May 29, Madison County students will have the opportunity to ride Madison County Transit buses for free all summer long with the 2017 MCT Summer Youth Pass.

Now in its 10th year, the pass provides free unlimited rides on MCT’s fixed-route buses from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Passes are distributed to all Madison County students in the seventh to twelfth grades, and are available to those in kindergarten to sixth grade upon request.

Since the program’s inception in 2008, the pass has accounted for nearly 500,000 boardings by students on the agency’s fixed-route buses. Students can travel to summer jobs, classes, recreation areas, shopping centers and other destinations. MCT’s bus routes, stops and schedules are updated in Google Maps, allowing users to enter the start and end point of their trip, click the “Get Directions” feature and select the bus icon for a trip itinerary. Students looking for a way to cool off this summer can ride MCT to the following:

• Wood River Aquatic Center (served by No. 1 Riverbend and No. 7 Alton-Edwardsville)

• Granite City Pool at Wilson Park (served by No. 4 Madison–Edwardsville)

• Highland Community Pool (served by No. 14 Highland Shuttle)

• Edwardsville–Glen Carbon Community Pool (served No. 17 Edwardsville–Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Shuttle)

• Splash City Waterpark in Collinsville (served by No. 21 East Collinsville Shuttle)

The agency also owns and maintains more than 130 miles of scenic bikeways, known as the MCT Trails. With bike racks on all buses and bus stops at trailheads, students can “Bike & Bus” for a seamless ride on both the trails and buses.

“For a decade now, the Summer Youth Pass has offered Madison County families an affordable transportation option for the summer months,” MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane said. “The youth pass is also an educational tool for our students and I commend the MCT Board of Trustees for supporting this program for the last 10 years.”

To request a pass, students can email YouthPass@mct.org, call (618) 797-4636, or visit the Madison County Transit page on Facebook.

