Media convergence at forefront of SIUE Mass Communications Week

× Expand (From left) Brittany Richter, vice president and head of social media for iProspect; Brooke Huntley, director of Cox Analytics for Cox Media Group; Chris Kilcullen, vice president and digital director for H&L Partners; Schron Jackson, public information manager of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department; Daphne Valerius, journalist, producer and director of “The Soul of Black Girls.”

EDWARDSVILLE — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Mass Communications will continue its tradition of inviting top industry professionals to share pioneering research and discuss the evolving media landscape during Mass Communications Week being Monday to Thursday, March 26-29, in the Morris University Center. This year’s theme is “Swiping Right on Media Convergence.”

“The goal of Mass Communications Week is to introduce our students to cutting-edge topics, and also inspire them to think about global issues and set high goals for themselves,” associate professor Suman Mishra said. “We chose topics that are relevant to other units, departments, and the community as the media has become central to everyday life.”

“Our theme revolves around the thought that today’s professionals must have a wide variety of skillsets and need to be eager to learn continuously across the length of their careers,” instructor Ashton Speno added.

Students have been actively engaged in the planning and promotion of this year’s conference. They have assisted in coordinating schedules and developing promotional materials, while learning problem-solving, leadership, and other management skills.

The four-day conference is free and open to the public. It will feature five top communications professionals from around the United States:

Brittany Richter, vice president and head of social media for iProspect in New York City, oversees the vision and strategic activation of paid and organic social media across iProspect’s U.S. offices.

Brooke Huntley, director of Cox Analytics for Cox Media Group in Atlanta, is a digital native with extensive experience leading integrated advertising campaigns.

Schron Jackson, SIUE mass communications alumnus and public information manager for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, is a driven and accomplished public relations professional with 28 years of experience within diverse media environments. Jackson will be joined by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner and Chief of Police John Hayden.

Chris Kilcullen, vice president and digital director of H&L Partners, and president of the Advertising Club of Greater St. Louis, ensures his clients like McDonald’s, Toyota, Missouri Division of Tourism, St. Louis Tourism and Touchstone Energy are delivered top-of-class digital marketing tools, applications and campaign support.

Daphne Valerius, filmmaker, producer and journalist, of Columbia, Mo., has journeyed into a successful pursuit of redefining the media landscape. She has set out to influence, empower, uplift and serve females through positive and inspirational television, fashion and film projects, including her award-winning documentary, “The Souls of Black Girls.”

“Support from the College of Arts and Sciences’ Targeted Funding Initiative has allowed us to invite these award-winning professionals to our campus,” Speno said. “Offering our students exposure to these professionals’ knowledge cannot be understated. Conversely, it allows those professionals to get to know SIUE, our department and our students.”

Mass Comm Week participants are also invited to donate goods for the Metro East Humane Society.

“Our students are eager to engage with this local nonprofit organization to support the Metro East Humane Society’s immediate need for supplies. This will also help to create awareness for the no-kill animal shelter and may even result in adoptions of pets in dire need of their forever homes,” Mishra said.

Items such as paper towels, dog and cat treats or toys, fleece blankets, trash bags and cleaning supplies can be donated in specially marked collection boxes from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on March 22 and 28 and 2:30-5:30 p.m March 29 in the Morris University Center.

