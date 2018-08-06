Medical marijuana certification help available

WOOD RIVER | The eighth location of the Medical Cannabis Outreach Clinics in Illinois is taking appointments to help those seeking their Illinois Medical Marijuana Card complete the certification process.

With an official opening July 20, the clinic’s Eric Sweatt said they have actually been signing people up over the past 3 1/2 years in Illinois and had already seen 17 people in their Wood River office during its first week. He anticipates working with 20-40 people every week.

“We’ve actually been in Wood River for two or three months now as a pilot to see if the people wanted it,” he said. “Our clinics are a one-stop shop for qualified patients to obtain their Illinois Medical Marijuana Card. Our doctors work with patients to certify them for the program, but what sets us apart is that we also work with patients on dosing and reducing opioid use.”

Operating under the parameters of Illinois House Bill 1, known as the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act, these clinics are helping patients of all ages, “from children to 101,” Sweatt said. “We help patients complete their paperwork,” he said. “We have 14 employees throughout the state of Illinois right now, and we will be hiring more. We provide both intake and pre-screening, and many of our employees work from home.

“Many doctors in Illinois, and particularly Southern Illinois, will not certify qualified patients for the medical cannabis program,” he added. “We are providing a much-needed service for people who are desperate for relief without prescription drugs.”

He also said his clinics don’t receive public or government funding.

“Only the patient pays us,” he said.

The clinic, 203 E. Ferguson, provides assistance by appointment. To learn more or to schedule an appointment time, call (309) 338-8900 or email mcoillinois@gmail.com. There is also extensive information available through the website, including a list of services and qualifying conditions.

“Our organization has already gotten thousands approved,” Sweatt said. “This program has changed so many people’s lives.”

