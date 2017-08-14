Medora girl killed in ATV crash

A Medora girl driving an all-terrain vehicle was killed Friday afternoon when the ATV ran a stop sign and collided with a truck, police said.

According to an Illinois State Police District 18 press release, the victim and a girl passenger were driving a green ATV east on Challacombe Road approaching Illinois 267 at 3:54 p.m. when the driver ran a stop sign and collided with 2012 Freightliner truck tractor, hauling a 1978 Enderby-Ander trailer, driving south on Illinois 267. The ATV driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The Jersey County coroner pronounced the driver dead at the scene. Life Flight Medical Helicopter Service transported the passenger in critical condition to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Both victims are from Medora; the news release does not list their ages.

Police shut down Illinois 267 for approximately six hours. The Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

The truck driver, Donald Young, 59, of Brighton, was not hurt in the crash.

