Meet me at the Llama Lounge

Providing mental health services in 12 counties has always been a challenge, but with the ongoing Illinois state budget crisis and threats of federal funding cuts, the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Southwestern Illinois affiliate is depending on you, and a few llamas, to maintain critical programs and services.

The 2017 Race for Recovery/Walk for Awareness 5K and one-mile walk will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at GCS Ballpark in Sauget. Registration is under way and includes a $30 registration fee, a voucher for admittance to a Gateway Grizzlies baseball game and a race day T-shirt.

This event not only raises awareness of mental health programs and services, it helps to raise funds to keep these critical programs going for those in need in its 12-county service region.

“NAMI is crucial to those who are dealing with mental health issues,” says the organization’s executive director, Jessica Gruneich. “It’s also vital for their loved ones, their neighbors, their communities — the region and nation as a whole.”

On the day of the event, mental health providers will share their services at informational booths. There will be a host of other vendor tables, family-friendly activities, and a guest speaker from Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s office.

And there will be live llamas in the Llama Lounge — in fact, the NAMI Llama itself.

Gruneich shares the story behind the group’s mascot, also known by the name of Douglas. The creator behind the mascot has an extended history with the group, and his family was one of the group’s founders.

“Matt” suggested the llama as a mascot because it’s a symbol of being strong when carrying burdens.

“In the same way, NAMI members help those experiencing serious brain disorders to carry the many burdens of mental illness,” he explained when making his proposal. His idea worked.

Founded in 1985, NAMI SWI is a nonprofit organization that provides free education and support programs while serving as a voice for people affected by mental illnesses, advocating with public and private policymakers for better legislation and more effective treatment options.

Sponsorships are needed as well, from financial support to forming a family or workplace team as well as vendor table options. Sponsor opportunity levels include Mama, Papa or Baby Llama, a Lil’ or Table Llama, or by marking a “Ki-Llama-ter,” or kilometer, along the track. Promotional partners are also still needed to further help spread the word.

For more information about the race, to register, or to sign up as a sponsor or vendor, visit the sign-up link on the website.

The organization is on the fourth floor of Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City. For information, call (618) 798-9788 or visit the website.

runsignup.com/NAMI5KRaceforRecoverynamiswi.org