Meet the king and queen of ‘18

Jvyaun Wilson and Kai Hale were selected Granite City High School’s homecoming king and queen during the coronation Oct. 10-11 at the GCHS Performing Arts Center.

Wilson and Hale were part of a homecoming court that included Alexis Bates, Scott DeLozier, Emma Dutko, De’Erion Eldridge, Marla Garcia, Tony Harold, Jake Klee, Megan Jones, Tyler McCauley, Nikki McNamara, Miranda Mertz, Clayton Miller, Andrew O’Keefe, Stephanie Mullen, Payal Patel, cousins Abby and Payton Reeves, Toni Rush, Sam Shelton, Sam Stegemeier, Joey Thomas, and Jacob Woods.

Wilson is a member of the GCHS football team and has a pair of touchdowns this season. He started playing varsity last fall.

Hale is a member of the Marching Warriors. She became the second band member in two years to be named the school’s homecoming queen. Janet Andrews earned that honor last year.

Hale also performed in the homecoming play, “See How They Run,” which preceded the coronation. She played Ms. Skillion, a churchgoer.

