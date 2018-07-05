Meeting with the mayors

× Expand State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) recently hosted mayors in her district to discuss current issues and how the state can best work with local governments, including Mayors Michael McCormick of Godfrey, Brant Walker of Alton, Joe Silkwood of East Alton, Cheryl Maguire of Wood River, Marty Reynolds of Roxana, and Jim Hickerson of Hartford.

ALTON | In her ongoing efforts to be proactive in serving the needs of local communities, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) recently met with local mayors in her district to discuss current issues and how the state can best work with local governments.

“I believe communication among our elected officials is critical in making progress for the people in our communities,” Bristow said. “It is vital we talk to one another about how we can work together to bring more resources and opportunities to residents.”

Bristow has held meetings across the district with local elected officials and community leaders, including with mayors who were able to share with Bristow what steps they believe will benefit their cities.

“I was very pleased that Monica wanted to bring us all together and discuss what is going on in each of the cities we represent,” East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood said. “I enjoyed hearing what other mayors had to share about their communities and think these conversations need to be held regularly.”

Bristow invites local leaders, including mayors, pastors, and others to join her on a regular basis at meetings across the 111th District, to stay informed about issues and how her office can work with local municipalities.

“Monica, in her role with the growth association, started getting the Riverbend mayors together, which was so informative comparing problems with other mayors,” Godfrey Mayor Michael McCormick said. “I am pleased that she is continuing this practice with her position with the state.”

