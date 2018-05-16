MELHS student earns honorable mention in Congressional Art Competition

A Metro East Lutheran High School student’s artwork won an honorable mention in this year’s Congressional Art Competition, U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-15th District) announced Wednesday.

The student, Alexa O’Dell, won the honorable mention for her acrylic work “Jooheon.”

The five honorable mentions will be displayed in the congressman’s Maryville, Harrisburg, Danville and Effingham offices.

Holli Fullerton, a student of Daniel Shultz at Nashville Community High School, was selected as this year’s Congressional Art Competition winner from Illinois’ 15th Congressional District.

“Each year’s entries highlight some of the most talented young artists across central and southern Illinois,” Shimkus said. “This year, Holli impressed the judges with her skill as a photographer, capturing the natural beauty of Giant City Park in the Shawnee National Forest. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to her and all the students who participated in this annual competition.”

Fullerton’s winning photograph, “Rooted,” will be displayed for the next year in the pedestrian tunnel that connects the U.S. Capitol with the Cannon House Office Building. The exhibit includes the top student artwork from congressional districts across the country and is seen by hundreds of staff and visitors each day.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.

