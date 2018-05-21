Memorial Day parade to mark 151st year

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer

ALTON | Celebrate the Memorial Day weekend by watching Alton’s 151st Memorial Day parade Monday, May 28.

Alton’s parade is the oldest consecutive running parade in the nation. The parade started in 1868, just three years after the end of the Civil War. The tradition is a point of pride for the community.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28, at Alton Middle School, 2200 College Ave., and will end at Upper Alton Cemetery, 2090 Oakwood Road. The post-parade ceremony honoring veterans will take place at about 11:30 a.m. at the cemetery.

The historic parade follows tradition with more than 50 groups that signed up to walk through town. Volunteers from the Flower Guard will collect fresh flowers from the crowd to decorate veterans’ graves.

The parade honors those who have served their country and honors the history of Pie Town. Upper Alton become known as Pie Town during the 1840s when soldiers on their way to the Mexican-American War camped in the area. Women delivered pies to the travelers, giving Pie Town its legendary name.

For more information, visit the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter