Memories made at the mall

Author Robin Sharma once said, “Change is hard at first, messy in the middle and gorgeous at the end.” Another quote, contributor unknown, is this: “If nothing ever changed, there’d be no butterflies.”

Let’s hope both prove to be true at Alton Square Mall as it gets ready for another metamorphosis.

Located at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Alton Square Mall Drive, the mall currently stands as a two-level 634,181-square-foot enclosed retail center.

Opening in 1978, JCPenney and Ross Dress For Less serve as its two anchors.

The first store to open at Alton Square was the former Famous-Barr, later to become Macy’s, on Oct. 16, 1978. The remaining mall storefronts opened on Nov. 15, 1978, after the development spearheaded by the late Homer Adams was introduced to shoppers throughout the region.

May Centers Inc. would later purchase the mall, and subsequently sell it to CenterMark Properties Inc. of St. Louis. Melvin Simon and Associates of Indianapolis bought it from CenterMark in February 1993. The company later changed its name to Simon DeBartolo Group, then to Simon Property Group Inc., and eventually sold the mall to Coyote Management of Texas in 2007.

The mall underwent a major renovation in 1996-97 when the Sears store was constructed.

NorthMarq Capital, which had acquired the mall from its client and former mall owner Coyote Management in 2010, put the mall up for sale in 2015 with a price tag of $2 million, noting it had been appraised in 2007 at $14 million. At the time of sale, income from leased space had been estimated at $120,000, down significantly from the $1.2 million-plus seen in earlier days.

In 2015, Hull Property Group LLC purchased the mall and announced a dedicated effort to establishing it once more as a strong regional shopping destination by improving mall services and attracting new shopping and dining options.

Many residents from throughout the region and beyond remember the shops of the mall’s yesteryear. The Limited. 5-7-9. Tilt. York Steakhouse. Radio Shack. B Dalton Booksellers. Toys R Us. The list goes on.

A fixture at the mall since its first days, Alton resident and native Roe Watts has helped shape many of those customer memories for nearly four decades. Watts began his career at the mall in 1979 as an employee of the former Florsheim Shoes, but most people know him these days as the “expert” in the men’s department at JCPenney.

Watts has worked there for nearly 13 years, and customers know he is the one to go towhen shopping for men’s clothing. He says the memories he has from over the years are expansive, as he has clientele who come back to him every time they have a need, from throughout the Metro East, St. Louis, and even traveling in from Springfield, Ill., for his help.

Some of Watts’ favorite recollections come from within the suit department, where he has styled men for all types of events, including proms and weddings, and the more somber occasions of funerals.

“Whether joyous or sad, a man still needs to be suited,” Watts says.

He notes the opportunity to style men throughout their life stages has provided for incredibly fun and one-of-a-kind memories: “I have seen generations. Young men come in while in junior high and high school, for dances, proms, first job interviews and weddings, and I’m still dressing them now as adults.”

“JCPenney is a popular place for the whole family to shop, with its many bargains and its intentional family-oriented design, and that is a draw that keeps my customers coming back,” Watts adds.

When asked what memories he has about Alton Square Mall outside of his store, Watts is quick to say he misses having a food court. He also reminisces about a time, from about 1979 to 1989, when business was good and the mall was “full of a lot of stores, with a lot to offer, and a lot of people shopping.” “This was the place to go — and the place to be,” he recalls.

Linda McCormick, owner of Cookie Factory Bakery and Café, started as a bakery employee in 1979 before becoming its owner about a year later. The storefront opened along with the rest of mall in November 1978, and McCormick assures everyone who asks that they are there to stay.

“We just signed a five-year lease in late summer of 2016,” she says.

Her fondest memory of times spent there is one very special occasion. Presidential candidate Bill Clinton had stopped by the mall during a campaign tour, and McCormick’s young daughter Jennifer presented him with a cookie during his visit. Jennifer is now 42 years old. Other significant moments McCormick recalls stem from the time when Sears opened, and again when Ross opened.

“Those openings brought with them lines of people, anxious to experience the new store,” McCormick says. “With Sears, the costumed characters they had added to the fun.”

In terms of significant changes over the years, McCormick notes among them when Famous-Barr became Macy’s and when Macy’s recently closed.

“When Macy’s closed, it was hard,” she says. “It was such a shock, and sad for the employees we had come to know for all those years.”

Some of the best arrivals at the mall, according to McCormick, were Sears and of Hayner Library.

“And when it was announced that our JCPenney was staying,” she adds.

McCormick says former bookstores and toy stores are missed, but for her it is also the many employees who were once there.

“It’s kind of like a family there; we have always helped each other,” she says. “When there were more stores, there were more people, and our family was bigger.”

With so many stores coming and going, it might seem questionable as to why the Cookie Factory Bakery stays. McCormick says, “It’s home. We’re established there. We are a destination point now. People come just because of us. And we have the nicest customers.”

Their customers, and the family of employees throughout the mall, are what drives them through all of the other changes with a focus on positivity, McCormick says.

“We are community-oriented and continue to evolve to meet the needs of an ever-changing community,” she says. “The mall continues to adjust to try and meet the community’s needs, and we do as well, such as by adding delivery service of anything off our menu to homes and businesses throughout the Riverbend so that those who can’t make it in can still enjoy being a part of us.”

The mall has indeed evolved throughout its 38-plus years. The first of the mall’s three anchors, Sears, vacated the property in 2012. Its second anchor, Macy’s, left earlier this year. But on the heels of Macy’s departure, the mall’s owners announced plans in March for a major overhaul and redesign.

A multi-million dollar, large-scale investment for its redevelopment is being planned as a joint effort between the owners and Alton’s community leaders. The overhaul calls for demolition of the former Macy’s building and creating a new 14 1/2-acre redevelopment area with frontage on Homer Adams Parkway.

Additionally, tenants on the mostly vacant upper level will be relocated to the lower level so the vacated small shop spaces can be demolished to create a large open floor plan with space for three junior anchor boxes. Once reconfigured, the upper level will have exterior entrances facing North Alby Street.

The lower level will continue to operate as an enclosed mall, and plans call for major interior and exterior improvements that includes new ceilings, carpet, lighting, entrances and signage.

The mall’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For information, call (618) 600-3164 or visit the website.

shopaltonsquare.com

