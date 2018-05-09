Memories of Mom: Elvera Davis

The children of Elvera Davis, led by sibling Susie Marburger of Alton, shared their memories of life with Mom.

“Our mother, Elvera Davis, was an amazing mom,” Marburger said. “She and our dad raised 13 children. Our mother was not only a mom to many but was also a registered nurse for 57 years.”

Davis worked for several years at VIP Manor in Wood River before becoming the director of nursing at Beverly Farm Foundation in Godfrey. After 25 years at Beverly Farm, Davis retired but continued to serve as a nursing consultant for the state of Missouri.

“Our Mom was a very unselfish person, not only in career but as a mom,” Marburger said. “She was fittingly a Christmas Eve baby who married our Dad at age 21, went on to raise us 8 girls and 5 boys, and managed a successful career and home.”

Each of Davis’ children grew up to be successful hardworking individuals just as she was, Marburger added. The oldest of the 13 children, Jim Davis, lives in Los Angeles, where he enjoys a career as a commercial and stage actor. Most notably on the local level, Jim was the original Fredbird for the St. Louis Cardinals, starring in that leading role in 1978. Jim is also the only child of the 13 to live out of the area.

The other children, along with Marburger and Jim Davis, include DeeAnn Titsworth of Edwardsville, Janet Cox of Wood River, Linda Davis of Bethalto, Mike Davis of Cottage Hills, Jeannie Stratton of Bunker Hill, Karen Catt and Patti Snyder, both of Godfrey, as well as Joe, Tom, Tim, and Beth Davis, all of East Alton. There are 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren now, with one more on the way.

Dad is James E. Davis, a retired construction engineer who also owned the former Western apparel shop known as JD’s Western Store in Godfrey for 25 years. He and Elvera met right after he got out of the Army. The Davis children all grew up in Rosewood Heights and attended Roxana High School. Their dad still resides in the family home.

“My mother had 15 children 15 years in a row, with our 2 brothers passing away in infancy,” Marburger said. “She was a great mom and a widely known and respected nurse in her field. She was our hero for sure. We have so many of our own stories about growing up in a large family; our mother was always the central figure and rock. And I have never met a person who knew our mother that didn’t have amazing stories about working with her, knowing her, or a friendship they had with her.

“Sadly, we lost Mom 3 years ago, at age 77,” Marburger said.

She passed away after several months of battling cancer. Because of her age, her medical experience, and knowledge of treatment, Marburger said her mom decided to forgo further treatment.

“Instead, she spent the last year of her life making 13 memory books for each of her 13 children,” she said. “She also spent that time writing letters to her grandkids and putting together scrapbooks together for each of them. That was Mom: always thinking of others and always being a mom.”

