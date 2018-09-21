Memory loss program enrolling participants

× Expand monkeybusinessimages Getty Images/iStockphoto 155736949 Group Of Senior Friends Having Lunch Together At A Restaurant Smiling at camera

St. John’s Community Care has received a grant through the Retirement Research Foundation. The funds will be used to support an early memory loss program called Brain Wave. Early memory loss programs are critically needed in every community to help support and offer hope to those living with memory loss.

The Brain Wave program will identify specific goals for individuals attending the program and help them to achieve those benchmarks. The goals will include building self-confidence, fostering independence, along with mental and physical fitness goals. The sessions will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays starting Oct. 10 at St. John’s Community Care, 222 Goethe Ave. in Collinsville.

“People living with memory loss are uniquely impacted by participating in early memory loss programs,” said Linda Robertson, Brain Wave program facilitator. “We are extremely happy to be able to offer this valuable program. It’s really an optimistic and assertive way to approach and aid people with early memory loss. Programs like this are a beacon of hope for those struggling to understand and cope with their situation.”

Early memory loss is used to refer to the set of cognitive conditions that may affect people who could benefit from early memory loss programs. Two of the most common conditions that produce early memory loss are mild cognitive impairment and early-stage dementia. Individuals with mild cognitive impairments have cognitive problems that exceed what is expected for their age and background but are not severe enough to warrant a dementia diagnosis. Most persons with mild cognitive impairments function well in familiar everyday activities and are usually aware of, and often worried about, their cognitive changes. MCI is a risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. Some experts think of it as a preclinical stage of dementia, but not everyone with MCI goes on to develop dementia.

Registration and participant interview for the program are required to enroll in the sessions. For more information or to schedule an interview, call Stacey Rhodes at (618) 344-5008.

“It’s important that we talk to everyone before the sessions begin to establish a successful outcome for each individual,” said Rhodes, adult day program director. “We hope that everyone who participates will leave each of the sessions with a renewed sense of purpose and a positive new way to access their independence.”

The Brain Wave program uses the Illuminate Curriculum, developed by the University of Wisconsin.

