Men of steel: An unexpected legacy

It’s not a bird or a plane, and he’s not Superman.

But John Simmons does indeed have his hands in bending steel these days, as did his father before him and as does another key member of his extended family now.

In his role as primary stakeholder at Alton Steel Inc., Simmons has helped to infuse and carry out efforts alongside its employee-driven independent ownership over the years. From first helping to winterize the former shuttered Laclede Steel in the early 2000s to helping ensure that the first straight bars would be able come off the line in 2006, Simmons has provided both financial and vision-driven leadership since he first asked to help power up the mill.

In 2015, another layer of commitment came to Simmons in keeping the steel mill in production. This commitment, or merger, brought with it a personal vested interest that would solidify this as somewhat of a family business for him as well.

“In 2010, my father died,” Simmons said. “A few years later, my mom, who was in her early 80s by then, remarried. It’s kind of the craziest thing, you see, as my mother married the father of our union president. Nowhere else in the country is that the case. It is fun, though, and Terry is a good guy.”

Terry Wooden, who serves as president of the Local 3643 United Steelworkers, and Simmons became “brothers in life” when Vonda (McGee) Simmons and George Wooden wed on April 19, 2015. They had already been brothers in steel.

His dad, Charles Simmons, worked at the former Laclede Steel for 21 years until 1969, when he left to start his own home construction business.

“I went in and expressed my interest,” Simmons added. “A few months later, after they all decided that they were also interested in me, I started working with them.

“I’m not a steel guy; I don’t pretend to be. But I am learning, and I try to spend at least one day a week here, meeting with the management team and looking at how we can address ideas, issues and needs together,” he said.

Simmons enthusiastically talked about the new capabilities recently rolled out at the steel mill. He brought two of ASI’s leadership team into the conversation with him — General Manager of Operations Terry Laird and Sales and Quality General Manager Jeff Hoerr.

Explaining the process and capabilities behind the newly installed Garrett-style coiler, Laird said its product, bar-in-coil, is more efficient to produce and for many of the plant’s customers to use than the straight bars that were its only product previously.

“The round coil can be much more efficient. The straight bars result in as much as 10 to 12 feet of waste when cut to length,” Laird said. “With the round coil, the bar is just nipped at both ends. Both our steel mill and our customers gain more yield from this bar-in-coil.

“There are about 40 straight bars essentially in each coil,” Simmons said.

Laird said the new coiler was acquired from the former ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor facility.

“It was dismantled there and installed here, all in 14 months,” he said. “The two coilers can run at the same time now, each putting out product every three minutes. Each coil is at a temperature of 1,750 degrees Fahrenheit when it first comes out. The first coil came out at about 2,800 feet long, weighing about 2 ½ tons.”

“The coil is ¾ to 1.812 inches in diameter, depending on what our customer orders,” Laird added. “With its diversity potential, the round coil opens up additional sales opportunities, and the market definitely had room.”

Accompanying the coiler to Alton Steel was someone who knows how it all works quite well. Laird said he was fortunate enough to cross paths on the golf course with its operating predecessor, Greg Deedrick. Laird convinced Deedrick to come with the coiler to Alton Steel and consult with the company on its installation first, then its operation and automation. Deedrick spends roughly three days a week at the steel mill now, helping with training and automation.

“I began my rolling mill career in 1969, the same year that the coiling equipment commissioned at Inland Steel in East Chicago, Indiana,” Deedrick said. “I was in maintenance, so I gained firsthand knowledge of the equipment and the rolling process. Terry contacted me on coming down to Alton Steel for the install and start-up in November. The install had a few hiccups at the start, mainly due to the very small area that the equipment was being installed. All worked out well and the startup went very smoothly.”

“This was a team effort, with Alton Steel personnel jumping right in and making the start-up a big success. The opportunity is great, and once fully online, the rewards will be reaped by all,” Deedrick added.

Hoerr explained how the very first coil of steel produced at Alton Steel will be distributed.

“The first coil will be auctioned off to the highest bidder,” he said. “Customers who we knew would have a vested interest have been invited to participate in the silent auction we are hosting.

“We had an opening bid of $5,000 already submitted. All the proceeds will be given to the Simmons Cancer Institute in Springfield.

“Azcon donated the materials for this first coil, and we donated the labor,” Simmons said. “The Cancer Institute is adding a research study center that is focused on melanoma. It will be one of the first research centers in the country to focus on this type of cancer.”

Another part of the conversation with Simmons about Alton Steel Inc. led to its role in recycling.

“I’d say we are the largest recycler in two states outside of Chicago,” Simmons said. “We take scrap, such as old washing machines, wheels, and more, and turn it into steel products that are used around the world.”

“The steel product here starts as 100 percent scrap,” Laird added. “It is cut up, put into our vessels, and then melted with electricity.”

“I think it’s something like 85 percent of the steel in America that is recycled,” Simmons said. “We are a major part of that. And now, with the coil that doesn’t have to be cut 40 times and bundled, we are reducing the amount of waste from the product when it is put into use as well.”

“The work here at the steel mill — is it glamorous or pretty? Is it a cool job? No, not really. But it is hard work that needs to be done,” Simmons added.

