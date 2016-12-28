Metro areas show decline in unemployment rates

Thirteen of Illinois’ metropolitan areas experienced declines in their over-the-year unemployment rates and one was unchanged in December.

In the Metro East, the unemployment rate dropped 1.7 percent, from 6.6 percent to 4.9 percent.

Eight of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs and six reported declines, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

“Job growth in Illinois’ metro areas still lag the rest of the nation,” IDES Director Jeff Mays said. “The metro areas outside of Chicago have experienced more job growth recently than the Chicago metro area, which is a bit of a change from earlier in the year.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in eight metro areas, in which the largest increases were seen in: Champaign-Urbana (+1.9 percent, +2,100), Elgin (+1.4 percent, +3,600), and Kankakee (+1.1 percent, +500). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.7 percent or +26,400). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas including Carbondale-Marion (-4.0 percent, -2,400), Decatur (-1.9 percent, -1,000), and Peoria (-1.8 percent, -3,300). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were: Retail Trade (11 of 14), Education and Health Services (10 of 14), and Government (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares November 2016 with November 2015. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5.3 percent in November 2016 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in November 2016 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter