MidAmerica launches new TSA screening service

MidAmerica Airport Director Tim Cantwell, Mike McCarthy of the Transportation Security Administration's Office of Public Affairs, and St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern discuss the new TSA PreCheck service available at the airport.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah is participating in the Transportation Security Administration PreCheck program, which allows travelers in select checkpoint screening lanes to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their TSA-compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on.

The PreCheck lane will be available during select times based on projected airline passenger volume.

“TSA PreCheck provides enhanced security while also improving the passenger screening experience,” said John Hursey, TSA’s federal security director for Downstate Illinois. “We are pleased to offer this program to passengers at MidAmerica Airport.”

“Passengers flying in and out of MidAmerica Airport have always appreciated convenient parking right outside the terminal and short lines inside,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said. “Now this new TSA PreCheck service lets fliers speed through select security screening lanes, further enhancing the hassle-free experience here at MidAmerica.”

Individuals need to apply to be eligible. The application program requires a background check, fingerprints, and an $85 application fee for a five-year membership. Once approved, travelers will receive a Known Traveler Number and will have the opportunity to utilize PreCheck lanes at security checkpoints at approximately 200 participating airports and on 37 airlines, including Allegiant.

The quick application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in the program. Travelers can go through a five-minute pre-enrollment process online and complete their seven-minute background interview at an application center.

An application center for the program is available at 621 S. Belt West in Belleville. There are more than 300 application centers located across the country.

How to apply

Make an appointment online and pre-apply at identogo.com/precheck. It typically takes less than 10 minutes to pre-apply.

To make an appointment, applicants should type in the location and click on the search button to select the most convenient enrollment site. Applicants can select an appointment time using the drop-down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first open time available, but individuals can choose a different date or time using the drop-down menu.

Visit the enrollment center at the appointment time or as a walk-in at the nearest application center.

TSA continues to incorporate random and unpredictable security measures throughout the airport and no individual will be guaranteed expedited screening. Additional program information and how to enroll can be found at TSA’s website.

identogo.com/precheck

TSA.gov

