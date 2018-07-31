MidAmerica welcomes 100,000th passenger

× Expand Timothy Lay and his family pause for a photo with St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern after learning that Lay was the 100,000th passenger to emplane at MidAmerican Airport this year. Pictured from left to right are: Tim Cantwell, Airport Director; Jennifer Lay; Riley Lay; Chairman Mark Kern, St. Clair County; Avery Lay; Timothy Lay; Sheila Walster, ATS – BLV Customer Service Rep.; Cheryl Dunlop, TSA BLV Station Manager, and Amir Dizdarevic, ATS – BLV Station Manager.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport recently welcomed Timothy Lay and family of Belleville as the 100,000th passenger to enplane at the airport this calendar year.

The Lay family were travelling to Destin, Fla., on the regions’ only non-stop service to that destination, a perennial vacation spot for a significant portion of the region’s travelers. He and his family joined a full Airbus 320 load of passengers for the trip on July 26.

Lay was surprised but happy to receive an Eckert’s Farm gift certificate from St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark A. Kern.

“We’re getting ready to have some fun. The airport’s convenience and friendly folks are a great beginning,” Lay said.

“In 2018, we are trending to host 310,000 passengers through the terminal, up from 245,000 in 2017. Allegiant’s flight values coupled with MidAmerica’s convenience is a tremendous product for the region’s travelers,” St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern said. “MidAmerica is the State of Illinois’ sixth largest passenger service airport, for now, and the trending 30 percent increase just this year may have us higher than that soon.”

“We just reached the 100,000th passenger milestone three months sooner than we did in 2017,” said Tim Cantwell, director of MidAmerica Airport. “Our growth is continuing, and we look forward to more frequencies and more non-stop destinations in the future.”

