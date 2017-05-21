Midwest Members Credit Union awards EA-WR scholarships

× Expand (From left) Oiler of the Year Brenden Allen and scholarship winner Lauren Robinson.

WOOD RIVER — Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School.

Faculty members select a senior each month. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors have the opportunity to compete for an Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

The Oiler of the Year is Brenden Allen. He received a $1,000 check and a certificate at the EAWR Awards Ceremony. Allen is involved in golf, student council, National Honors Society, and is a transition coach at the school. He has received the Youth Citizenship Award and qualified for state in golf. He also volunteers his time at the canned food drive and Lutheran Family Services, and is an assistant basketball coach. Allen plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and receive a doctorate in pharmacy.

“Congratulations, Brenden, and we all wish you good luck in your future,” a credit union press release states.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving the community for more than 80 years.

Lauren Robinson receives $1,000 scholarship

Midwest Members Credit Union awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Lauren Robinson, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, at the EAWR Awards Ceremony.

She plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College and study early childhood education. She says she hopes to stay in her community and become a kindergarten teacher. She has been an active volunteer in the community she loves. She was required to complete 40 hours of community service to graduate and she completed more than 200 hours. She is a dedicated volunteer at Evergreen Supportive Living in East Alton and participated in such events as Walk to End Alzheimer’s, moving assistance, Mother’s Day activities, Christmas present wrapping, and other special events. She also spends time assisting with youth volleyball camps and is active within her church at River of Life. “Lauren was able to spend an enormous amount of time in her community giving back, all while maintaining a perfect GPA,” credit union Marketing Director Lindsey Kahl says. “She represents the people helping people spirit that credit unions embrace. We wish Lauren the best of luck in her future.”

