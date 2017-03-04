Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors Oiler of the Month program

× Expand East Alton-Wood River senior Raechel Springman is February's Midwest Members Credit Union Oiler of the Month.

WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School.

A senior student is selected each month by members of the school’s faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for an Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

February’s winner is Raechel Springman. She is a member of National Honor Society, Big Sisters, Student Council, Peer Leadership and Saturday Scholars. Raechel has received the Gold Level Renaissance award all four years of high school and is an Illinois State Scholar. She also spends a lot of time volunteering for her community. She has rung bells for the Salvation Army, collected money for the Lions Club, and created and delivered Valentine’s Day cards for senior citizens.

Following graduation, she plans to major in dance and biology and is still weighing her options for colleges.

“Congratulations, Raechel, and we all wish you good luck in your future,” a credit union press release states.

