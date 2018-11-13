Midwest Members salutes high school students

× Expand The Shell of the Month honorees

East Alton-Wood River senior Kaitlin Goodbrake

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School and the Shell of the Month program at Roxana High School.

At EA-WR, faculty members select a senior student each month. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The honorees will compete for a $1,000 Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

At Roxana, two students from each grade level are selected each month by members of the high school’s faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card, and honorees will compete for a Shell of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

October’s winner at EA-WR is Kaitlin Goodbrake, who is involved with basketball, Thespian Troupe 733, soccer, Spirit Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, band, and National Honor Society. She has been awarded Top Oiler and the thespian troupe presidency.

After graduation, she plans to study pre-med and become a radiologist.

This month’s Roxana winners are seniors Emma Cress and Tiffany Williams, junior Kiley Winfree, sophomores Andrew Campbell and Reandalynn Blackburn Smith, and freshmen Matt Taylor and Nichole Vest.

