Miles for Meso celebrates 10 years of running with a purpose

× 1 of 3 Expand (Center) Margaret Williams of St. Peters, Mo., lost her husband Virgil to mesothelioma in 2016. For the past two years, she and several of the couple’s family members have participated in Miles for Meso in Virgil’s honor. In 2017, Margaret took to the stage to receive the group’s fundraising award and was visibly overcome with emotion. She descended the stairs back to her family and was immediately enveloped in an embrace from everyone waiting for her. × 2 of 3 Expand Runners take off from the starting line during the 2017 race. × 3 of 3 Expand A group wearing “warrior bibs” assembles at the starting line during the 2017 Miles for Meso race. These bibs bear the name of a meso warrior, someone who has either passed away from mesothelioma or is currently living with the disease. Prev Next

The Miles for Meso 5K was started by Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman John Simmons in 2009. The firm, which gained prominence for giving a voice to mesothelioma victims in the courtroom, organized the event to raise further awareness and money for research. After the first year, Simmons realized another important purpose to the race.

“When we hosted the first Miles for Meso race 10 years ago, we had no idea how much it would grow and the impact it would have on the people who participated,” he said. “The race not only raises money and awareness, it provides the opportunity for meso warriors to celebrate their survival and a place for friends and family left behind to honor their loved ones.”

This purpose has been especially important to several local families affected by this rare and often deadly form of cancer. Former Godfrey resident George Dreith III was diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma in April 2014. That September, he and 65 of his family members formed the “Georgie Porgie’s Meso Patrol” team. They participated in the race and raised more money than any other team. Although George passed away in June 2015, his family is still a regular staple of the race and continues to participate in his memory.

There’s also Forrest Wulf, a former Alton resident who was diagnosed with mesothelioma in August 2007. He participated in his first Miles for Meso by standing on a corner along the race route and cheering for the racers who passed him. Even while battling his illness, he took his place on that corner every year until he passed away in June 2015. Today, the corner fondly bears a sign on race day that reads “Wulf’s Corner.”

It’s not only local residents who believe in Miles for Meso. The race has inspired those affected by mesothelioma across the country to start their own races, too. Each sponsored by the firm, races have taken place in Illinois, Florida, Washington, Missouri, Ohio, Virginia, Indiana, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania.

“To see this race grow and evolve to what it is today has truly been a gift,” said Todd Adamitis, chief operating officer at Simmons Hanly Conroy and one of the race’s coordinators. “We’re impacting the lives of thousands of people, and we couldn’t do it without the help of our community here at home.”

To make the local Miles for Meso race a reality, organizers rely on financial support from local businesses and help from volunteers. In its inaugural year, two dozen volunteers worked behind the scenes to make the race a success. Today, as organizers prepare for the 10th race on Sept. 22, more than 100 volunteers and a team of race coordinators are needed to make the event a reality. These volunteers come from the firm, as well as businesses, schools, churches and civic organizations throughout the community who believe in the race’s mission.

As organizers began to plan this year’s race, they contemplated what they could do to really make it special for the 10th anniversary. They added new attractions for kids, finisher medals for all registered participants who cross the finish line, and most importantly — the opportunity for local businesses to shine.

“We realize the success of Miles for Meso has largely come from the support of this community, so this year, we wanted to give them a second home at our race,” Simmons said. “We’re proud to have the community’s support and equally proud to support them in return.”

With a paid registration, participants will have the opportunity to sample food prepared by several local businesses at no additional cost. These vendors include Pig on a Wing, The Post, Duke Bakery, Tony’s, Bluff City Grill, My Just Desserts, Old Bakery Brewery Co., and Gus’ Pretzels. There will also be a vendor fair, allowing other local businesses to set up booths and share the many different services they offer the community. Hope Rescues will also be on-hand with animals in need of a home, and the Jesse White Tumblers will entertain the crowd. Another highlight includes a Kids Zone with more than 10 attractions for children, including pony rides and a petting zoo.

This year’s race, held Sept. 22 at Simmons Hanly Conroy, 1 Court Street in Alton across from Marquette High School, is expected to draw more than 1,000 participants, making it the biggest Miles for Meso to date.

Registration is open now at $30 per person until Sept. 16. After that date and through Sept. 20, registration is $35. Participants can also register on-site the day of the 5K for $40 per person; on-site registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the event. All registration fees include a complimentary long-sleeve, moisture-wicking shirt. There is also the option to walk as a part of the 3K route.

For more information or to register, visit milesformesothelioma.org.

