Miles for Meso generates $30,000 for nonprofit organization

ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, announced its ninth annual Alton Miles for Meso 5K Race & 3K Fun Run/Walk on Sept. 30 raised $30,000 for the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, a national nonprofit dedicated to securing a U.S. ban on asbestos and supporting families affected by asbestos.

“I am astounded at the passionate outpouring of community and advocacy seen during this year’s Alton Miles for Meso 5k,” the organization’s president, Linda Reinstein, said. “Events like Miles for Meso provide healing and allow us to join together and increase awareness that asbestos remains legal and lethal in the U.S.A. today. ADAO sincerely thanks Simmons Hanly Conroy for their continued leadership in supporting asbestos victims’ civil rights and public health.”

More than 1,200 people attended the Alton race at the national headquarters of Simmons Hanly Conroy. Twenty-one states were represented at the race, with racers from California to Florida crossing the finish line. Since 2009, thousands more have attended Miles for Meso events in Ohio, Washington, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and New York.

“We are overwhelmed by the support the race has received locally, as well as from the national mesothelioma community,” firm Chairman John Simmons said. “Without the support of our employees, our volunteers, our sponsors and so many other people, the race could not be what it is today.”

A total of 15 fundraising teams accounted for this year’s donation. Together they raised almost $8,500 of this year’s total. The top three fundraising teams were recognized during the award ceremony with top fundraising awards. The Georgie Porgie’s Meso Patrol team took home the top fundraising award with more than $1,000 raised. They raised funds in memory of George Dreith, formerly of Godfrey, who died from mesothelioma.

Second-place honors went to the #ENDMeso team, composed of Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization representatives, and third place went to The Friends and Family of Virgil E. Williams team, which raised money in memory of Virgil E. Williams, a former Pontoon Beach resident who died from mesothelioma.

The top five overall men and women finishers received more than $2,000 in cash prizes. Keith Meyer of Bloomington, Ill., placed first overall in the men’s division with a time of 15:10. Jackie Pirtle-Hall of St. Charles, Mo., placed first overall in the women’s division with a time of 17:13. The top three finishers in 5-year age groups also received Miles for Meso custom medals. All children younger than 16 received a participation medal as they crossed the finish line.

The Alton event included an activity area for children, a bubble bus, food trucks, entertainment, vendor fair, free food and drinks, photo booths and an acoustic performance by singer-songwriter Jordan Zevon, the asbestos organization’s national spokesperson. Zevon is the son of musician Warren Zevon, who died of mesothelioma in 2003 and was posthumously awarded two Grammys.

Including the Alton event, Miles for Meso races this year raised more than $75,000 for mesothelioma cancer research and awareness. Since 2009, Miles for Meso races have raised $280,000 in Alton and almost $650,000 nationwide. The money is raised through a combination of registration fees, personal donations, team fundraising, and corporate donations.

This year’s Alton sponsors included Platinum sponsors Acropolis Technology Group, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, Jenner & Block LLP, Pohlman USA, The Bridge Church, Stratos Legal, and The Tedrick Group; Gold sponsors Sokolove Law, BDO, Alton Memorial Hospital, Thomson Reuters, Impact Strategies, Hurford Architects Inc., FindLaw; and Silver sponsors Office Essentials, Ricoh, Covene, DogWatch Hidden Fences, Xtreme Green Synthetic Turf, Building Stars — Dwyer Cleaning, The St. Louis/Southern Illinois Labor Tribune, Holland Construction Services, Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, and Lockton Companies.

