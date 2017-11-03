Miles resigns as Edwardsville Township supervisor

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees appointed Fred Schulte as supervisor at a special meeting Oct. 30 at the Edwardsville Public Library.

The special meeting was called by then-Supervisor Frank Miles for the purpose of accepting his resignation and appointing a new supervisor. Schulte’s appointment was effective Nov. 1.

“I’m excited to work with the Township Board and continue serving the residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon,” Schulte said. “Working together, we can continue to improve Township Park, grow our community outreach programs, and share with the residents the integral role the township plays in the community.”

Schulte, a lifelong resident of Edwardsville, was first elected township clerk in 2001 and has been re-elected to the position in 2005, 2009, 2013, and 2017. Schulte has also served on the church council of Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville for 12 years, four of those years as vice president and chair of the personnel committee. He was also the co-owner of Edwardsville Frozen Foods, now Goshen Butcher Shop, for more than 36 years until its recent sale. Schulte has also served as a board member of Hamel Mutual Insurance Co. for more than 30 years and was recently elected vice president.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported that Miles left the post to take a job in Florida.

edwardsvilletownship.com

