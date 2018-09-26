Military honors

× Expand Granite City High students received medallions from the VFW in May for enlisting in the Armed Forces. Pictured are (front row, from left) VFW’s Steve Kovach, Janet Andrews, Ellese Fryer, Kendra Bettis, Trevor Fox, Brendun Ferguson, Shonte Adams, Janellie Nieves, Austin Mollet, Traveon Ward and VFW’s John Hansen; (back row) Hunter Schroeder, Zach Medlin, Zach Shields, Shamon Henderson, Kobey Ronk, Kyle Davis, Steven Bates, Chandler Ballion and Adam Marmion. Not pictured are Lucas Foote, Donyai Garrett, Amber Gariott, Selena Shurm, Jared Skaggs, Darrion Harvey, Nicholas Lomax, Cole Proffitt and Scott Schank.

Granite City High School had 27 graduates from the class of 2018 receiving military medallions from VFW members John Hanson and Steve Kovach in May at Memorial Gymnasium.

All of the graduates wore their medallions at the graduation ceremony June 1 at Nelson Hagnauer Sports Complex. They are enlisted in the Armed Forces.

The graduates were: Shonte Adams, Janet Andrews, Chandler Ballion, Steven Bates, Kendra Bettis, Kyle Davis, Brendun Ferguson, Lucas Foote, Trevor Fox, Ellese Fryer, Amber Gariott, Donyai Garrett, Darrion Harvey, Shamon Henderson, Nicholas Lomax, Adam Marmion, Zach Medlin, Austin Mollett, Janellie Nieves, Cole Proffitt, Kobey Ronk, Scott Schank, Hunter Schroeder, Zach Shields, Selena Shrum, Jared Skaggs, and Traveon Ward.

“It is always a moving part of our ceremony as our community joins in a standing ovation of appreciation for the young people’s willingness to serve,” GCHS Assistant Principal Nikki Petrillo said.

