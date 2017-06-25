Military tales

GODFREY — Aspiring writers who feel like they can’t find the time to write should take a lesson from Mati Stark.

The Godfrey resident, mother of five and business partner with her husband recently had one of her stories published in a globally popular series of books.

Born in Wyoming to a father who worked for the military, Stark does not know off the top of her head how many times she moved while she was growing up.

“It’s all I ever knew,” she says. “We moved about every two years.”

Locations along the way included Arkansas and Florida, as well as a period of time living in Japan when she was in high school. She says she liked Japan.

“I really liked the culture and the people,” she says.

“Not From Nowhere” is the humorous account of an exchange between Stark and a store clerk at a mall who asked her where she was from. The story goes on to highlight how there is no simple answer to that question when you are, as she describes herself in the narrative, a military brat. It was recently published in “Chicken Soup For The Soul: Military Families,” a compilation of firsthand stories about life in the military.

In spite of traveling the world, Stark’s roots have always been in this area. Her grandfather lived in Alton and her mother and father were also born in the area. In addition, her husband’s family is from here. She says she always felt when she visited this area like she was coming home.

She is modest about her writing.

“I’m not necessarily a good writer, but I look at things differently,” she says.

Others, including a national book publisher, would disagree with her modesty.

“People always told me I should be a writer,” she says.

When a friend sent her a link to the Chicken Soup publishers and told her they were looking for contributors, she sent in a story.

She says she enjoys getting thoughts down on paper. She always did, even as a child.

“I still write old-school paper letters,” she says.

“I’m actually still waiting to hear on another story I sent the publishers about my grandmother,” she says. “I really hope that one gets published.”

The story about her military experiences was the second story she has submitted for publication.

Stark works her writing activities into a busy life. She and her husband, Larry, run a real estate investment business. Over the years they have also expanded the two-bedroom farm house they originally purchased in Godfrey into a six-bedroom home.

She says raising her children, ages 9 to 18, makes for a hectic schedule in itself. She has written another story, “Potato Salad Parenting,” about the differences between raising your first and your fifth child.

“Chicken Soup For The Soul: Military Families” was published in May. Stark says 60 cents from every book sale benefits the USO. The book is available at all major bookstores and online.

