Milking it

GRANITE CITY | Coordinated Youth & Human Services at 2016 Madison Ave. will open a human milk depot at 3 p.m. Thursday, a first in Madison County.

Pasteurized donor human milk is an important nutritional therapy for at-risk neonatal intensive care unit babies, as it provides numerous benefits in the absence of the mother’s milk, including infection-fighting factors, active growth and development hormones, improved digestion and ideal nutrition. While CYHS supports breastfeeding whenever possible, donor milk can be used when the mother has a low milk supply, is ill or on certain medications, or in cases of adoption or surrogacy.

The milk depot at Coordinated Youth & Human Services collects human milk donations from healthy, lactating women who are approved donors through Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes, based in Elk Grove Village. The donations are sent to the milk bank, where they are pasteurized to eliminate viruses and bacteria. After pasteurization, the milk is tested once again for safety and distributed to hospitals.

“Rigorous safety protocols ensure that pasteurized donor human milk is safe when it’s provided from a milk bank that adheres to guidelines from the Human Milk Banking Association of North America,” said Summer Kelly, executive director of Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes. “Potential donors are blood-tested and thoroughly screened for communicable diseases, activities that increase the risk of blood borne diseases, and the use of tobacco, alcohol, and medications. Milk collected from the CYHS milk depot will help support the complex nutritional needs of sick and premature babies in Illinois and Wisconsin.”

Establishing the county’s first milk depot is a natural extension of CYHS’ strong support for breastfeeding. The organization is celebrating receipt of a National Award for its Breastfeeding Peer Counseling program from the USDA this month.

“CYHS feels that becoming a milk depot will continue to support program goals and commitment to helping grow stronger families in our community,” a press release states. “By having the milk depot located at Coordinated Youth & Human Services, it ensures a convenient and central drop-off site for approved donors. CYHS is honored to help facilitate this selfless act of donation.”

Visit cyhs.com or milkbankwgl.org for more information.

